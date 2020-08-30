VICTOR LOUIS ROGERS, of Charleston, West Virginia received his wings on August 3, 2020. Victor was born and raised in Washington, DC. He held a Bachelors of Science and worked passionately as a Chemist for the Federal Government. He later moved to West Virginia where he spent the last 10 years.
Victor is survived by one daughter, India Rogers, one son-in-law Ronaun Perez and one granddaughter, Croix Perez.
Due to Covid-19, a private Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in Washington DC.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.