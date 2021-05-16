VIRGINIA BRADFORD, 34, of Tampa, Florida passed away at a residence on Sunset Dr. in Charleston, WV on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Virginia was born in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 1, 1986.
She was a caring and loving mother, described as a free spirit who loved everyone. She loved being out in nature, loved to cook, loved animals, particularly her dog Resin.
She took pride in her handmade copper wire wraps. She had the biggest smile and her dreams were to travel the world with her family and help as many people as she came in contact with.
She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Stone Mahoney (Daniel F. Mahoney) of Tampa, Florida; her father Barry Otis Bradford (Brenda K. Bradford) of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Sarah Marie Majahan (Raju Mahajan) and June Carol Bradford and her three children Dreshawn Bradford, Lylah Bobo, and Baby Bodhi plus her newborn niece Norah Moni ("my little Moni") and many-many cousins. Also surviving her are her three Aunts, Ann Bostic Rosemary Levenson, Cathy Tyler, Kim Wink and her Uncles Cliff, Carrie, Terry and Joe.
Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV . Burial will follow in Elk Hill Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV.
The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Family and friends are also welcome to visit from 5 - 7 p.m., at the home of her Nanny Ann Bostic 661 Lick Branch Rd., Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers she would have appreciated donations to "Little Victories" https://www.littlevictories.org/rescue organization.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.