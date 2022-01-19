Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

VIVIAN FEOLA, 78, of South Charleston, passed away at home on Monday, January 17, 2022. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you