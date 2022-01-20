Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
On January 17, 2022, VIVIAN (SHALHOUP) FEOLA of South Charleston, WV died peacefully in her home after a long illness. She was 78 years old. In her final days and hours, she was surrounded by family members she dearly loved.
She was greeted in heaven by her husband, Sal Feola; her parents, Nafie and Easa Shalhoup; and her brother-in-law, John G. Asseff.
Her memory will live on through her daughter, Kacie Maushart (Chris); son, Nick Feola (Katie); sister, Barbara Asseff; brother, Nick Shalhoup (Julie); precious grandsons, Nicholas and William Feola; nephews, John Asseff (Crissy) and Michael Shalhoup (fianc Kayleigh Tobias); and nieces, Nickie Welsh (Mark) and Erica Shalhoup Paterno (Tony); other survivors include a host of wonderful great-nephews/niece and cousins.
Vivian graduated from Charleston High School and primarily worked for the State of WV and the Dunbar Housing Authority. Her passion was being a loving mother, sittee (Arabic for grandmother), and sphente (Arabic for godmother), all roles at which she excelled. Vivian's most joyous times were spent at home with her family, particularly at the kitchen table or on the porch in her rocking chair. No conversation with visitors was complete without mention of both her children and the "little deenies" she adored, her dear grandsons. And, of course, no memory of her would be complete without a mention of her love of sweets that began in school when she worked at The Regal -- she was a well-known chocoholic!
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Charleston where she was a life-long member. Visitation with family and friends will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral service with Father Joseph Hazar and Father Olof Scott presiding. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A special thank you to Dr. Salman Shaukat, Anna Holliday, and HospiceCare for going above and beyond in caring for Vivian.
As an unsung heroine of our family, Vivian was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. May her memory be eternal!
In lieu of flowers - the family suggests donations may be made to: Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25312 and/or St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 190 Court St, Charleston, WV 25301.