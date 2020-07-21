WILLARD E. TALBERT, 73 of Charleston, WV passed away at his residence, Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a long illness. There will be no services. Per his request his body will be cremated. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to the handle the arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.