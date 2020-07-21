Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

WILLARD E. TALBERT, 73 of Charleston, WV passed away at his residence, Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a long illness. There will be no services. Per his request his body will be cremated. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to the handle the arrangements.