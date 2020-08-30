William Abbot

WILLIAM MAHOOD ABBOT, JR., 77 of Charleston, WV formerly of Hamilton, MT passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. Bill was born in Charleston on February 23, 1943 to the late Edythe C. and William M. Abbot. He attended Charleston High School and graduated from Fishburne Military School in 1961.
Bill attended and played basketball at Elon and Morris Harvey College. While at Morris Harvey he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He played basketball for the University of Concepcion, Chile. After returning to Charleston, Bill enlisted in the Navy. He was stationed in California and was on the USS Hancock aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill returned to Charleston to help run the family business, Nelson Transfer and Storage, which at that time did local and long distance moving.
Bill's first love was fishing and after many trips West to go hunting and fishing, Bill was able to fulfill his dream of moving to Montana in 1978. He enrolled in an Outfitters and Guides school in the Bitterroot Valley. After completing the Guide school, he began a career of taking people on guided fishing trips. The business known as "Trout Fishing Only" soon became popular with West Virginians and people from across the US. Western Montana's beautiful scenery, and great trout fishing on several different rivers, brought people back year after year. In 1998 Bill opened the Bitterroot Fly Company in Darby, MT (an Orvis Fly Fishing store) which is still operating today. He was a member of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association.
In 2012 Bill returned to Charleston to continue overseeing the family business which recently sold after being in the family over 100 years. He made several trips back to Montana to visit friends and fish the rivers and streams he loved so much.
Bill leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Mary Beth Neenan Abbot, his sister Eva Lee Kelly, stepsons Brian Bonsall of Atlanta, GA, Rob Bonsall of San Jose, CA and several nieces and nephews. He had many lifelong friends who have many great memories of their times together; among them Roger Murad of Charleston who has been a close friend for many years.
Family and friends are invited to attend a ceremony to celebrate his life which will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 4, at the Abbot Cemetery in Beckwith, WV with Rev. Philip Dunn officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice or the Kanawha County Humane Association.
