WILLIAM "BILL" SUMMERFIELD, 67, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at CAMC Hospice, Charleston, WV. His body has been donated to WVU Human Gift Registry, Morgantown, WV, to further the studies of medical science. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
