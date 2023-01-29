Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
WILLIAM E. HALL, 80, of Charleston, WV, passed away January 27, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital with his daughter Robin by his side.
Bill was born in Charleston in 1942 to Sam and Helen Hall. He spent his formative years roaming Oakridge Dr. with his brothers, sisters and many cousins not far from where he lived at the time of his passing.
He started working at the age of 13 riding his homemade bicycle, pulling a lawn mower down Quarrier and Virginia Streets mowing lawns. His love of mechanics and autos kept him busy all his life. As a young man he spent many hours with Pete Peters at his gas station on Washington St. absorbing everything he saw.
At age 15 he started working with his Dad as a general contractor and plasterer where they worked on many businesses and homes. One of his favorites being Goldfarb Electric who he would still call just to see how everything was going. Bill continued to receive calls into his 70's from folks looking for a plasterer.
In-between autos and plastering, Bill worked at the City of Charleston running a dozer at the landfill, for Kanawha County on the evening shift as a janitor, and finally with the UMWA as a heavy equipment operator at several coal mines, retiring from Hobet.
Bill had a great love for his family. He was predeceased by his mother and father; sisters Rebe, Cookie and Rita; brothers Louie and Gregory; and nephew Craig Tann. He is survived by: his wife Patricia, twin daughters Laura Hall of Monrovia, CA and Robin Wilson of Charleston; one sister, Nancy Tann Jenkins of Wilmington, Del.; two granddaughters, Katherine L. Hall Allen of Kernville, CA and Helena E. Wilson of Charleston; nieces Samantha Chance Anderson, Leslie Hall Bruce, Ashley and Aaron Craig; nephews Melvin "Skip" Curry, Anthony and Patrick Chance, Brian Tann, Sammy Hall, and Adam Craig.
When Bill's health problems started along with covid, he couldn't get out and about like he loved doing. He would sit on his front porch and wave at folks who went by or stopped to have a chat. One of his favorite pastimes was telling our neighbor, Ann how to do whatever she was doing. Or telling me, I haven't seen Ann today, better give her a call to be sure she is ok.
We want to thank Danny Dyess from Bill's church family at Grace Bible Church for always checking up on him and talking about the Bible. Also his Brother-In-Law Reverend Carroll Jenkins for praying and having Bible study over the phone. To my cousin Karen Staples for always having my back. One of the last things he said to me before he went out the door with the EMTs was "don't give my truck or tools way".
A private family service will be held at a later date.