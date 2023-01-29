Thank you for Reading.

William E. Hall
Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

WILLIAM E. HALL, 80, of Charleston, WV, passed away January 27, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital with his daughter Robin by his side.

Bill was born in Charleston in 1942 to Sam and Helen Hall. He spent his formative years roaming Oakridge Dr. with his brothers, sisters and many cousins not far from where he lived at the time of his passing.

