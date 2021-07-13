WILLIAM J. "BILL" KOVACH, 93, of Charleston, passed away on July 11, 2021 at CAMC.
He was born on September 22, 1927 in Pennsylvania to the late Julia and Andrew Kovach.
Bill retired as Engineering Manager for C & P Telephone with 31 years of service.
He was a member of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston since the 1960's and the
Telephone Pioneers of America.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clare; and several siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula (John) Stricker; granddaughters, Melissa and Sarah Stricker, all of Charleston.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston with the Very Rev. Father Donald X. Higgs officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be sent in memory of Bill to: Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1114 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.