WILLIAM L. "BILL" PATTON JR., 62, of Montgomery, WV, passed away October 30, 2020, after a battle of cancer and COVID. Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7 at the lot beside Montgomery Baptist Church, Montgomery, WV. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.