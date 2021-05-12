WILLIAM LEE MORRIS, JR., 66, of Charleston, WV, passed away April 26, 2021, at his residence.
Known as "Baboonie" to his family and friends, he was a veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Marines.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Lee Morris, Sr.
William is survived by his daughter, Keyana; sisters, Lilly Ruth and Katie Morris; brother, BoBo Morris; stepbrother, Paul Galloway; and cousin, Ricky Gravely and a host of other relatives.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Isaac Kinney officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard State Veteran's Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.