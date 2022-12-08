Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM LEWIS BALLARD "BILL" or "B-MAN", 72, passed on December 5, 2022, after a very brief illness.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, George L. Ballard and Nannie (Ballard) Simmons, and his eldest brother, Larry Ballard. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Broadwell Ballard; his sister, Martha (Glen) Otten; and children, William (Anna) Ballard, Mary Ballard (Deno Tiboris), Anne (Kevin) Ellison, Emily Jordon (Wren Farrar), and Stephanie (Edward) Haden. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Caroline and Andrew Ballard, Brandt and Molly Tiboris, Sam Ellison, Lily and Ray Haden, and Pritchard Farrar. Bill was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and did not hesitate to let them know.

