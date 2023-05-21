Thank you for Reading.

William Robert Miller
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
WILLIAM ROBERT MILLER, 93, of Charleston, WV, passed away May 11, 2023, at Marmet Hospice Center, Marmet, WV.

Dewey was a born again Christian and a former member of Saint Timothy Lutheran Church. He was a former member of the Evangelism Outreach Ministry providing a monthly meal at Union Mission - Cross Roads for those in need and teaching a Bible class weekly at Cross Roads with Bill Ehoman.

