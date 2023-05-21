Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
WILLIAM ROBERT MILLER, 93, of Charleston, WV, passed away May 11, 2023, at Marmet Hospice Center, Marmet, WV.
Dewey was a born again Christian and a former member of Saint Timothy Lutheran Church. He was a former member of the Evangelism Outreach Ministry providing a monthly meal at Union Mission - Cross Roads for those in need and teaching a Bible class weekly at Cross Roads with Bill Ehoman.
He was preceded to death by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn, and son, Brent, 54 years old.
Dewey is survived by his son, Martin of Atlanta, GA, and two daughters, Robin (John) Thomas of South Charleston, WV, and Cheri (John) Springston of Vienna, WV. He is also survived by granddaughter, Lanique, and great granddaughter, Jasmin, great grandson, Shereef, of San Jose, CA; granddaughter, Lynzee of Huntington, WV; granddaughter, Marta Weber, and great granddaughter, Harper and Renee of Atlanta, GA; and grandson, Steven Miller (Janay), and great granddaughter, Olivia.
He has always been active in civic and charitable programs. He was selected as a Loaned Executive for the United Way in Toledo, Ohio. Dewey participated with high school students in Toledo's Junior student programs.
Dewey was awarded the 1985 West Virginia Spirit of Life Award from the City of Hope Hospital & Research, located in Duarte, CA. Their staff has rewarded us with many new hospital procedures and research successes such as the bone marrow transplants. Their 100 M.D.s and 100 PH.D.s are among the best and are feverously working on a cure for cancer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, P.O. 278, Nitro, WV 25143.