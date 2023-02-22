Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

WINFRED RAY SIAS, 84, of Winfield, WV, passed away on the morning of Friday, February 17, 2023, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.

He was the son of Winfred and Alma Sias of Lincoln County.

Tags

Recommended for you