Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
WINFRED RAY SIAS, 84, of Winfield, WV, passed away on the morning of Friday, February 17, 2023, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
He was the son of Winfred and Alma Sias of Lincoln County.
After graduating from Trap Hill High School in Raleigh County, Ray joined the U.S. Navy, where he served onboard the U.S.S. Wren, becoming part of the 1956 invasion of Lebanon. After his honorable discharge, he went back to Raleigh County and married Peggy Joyce Lacy in 1960.
In 1962, Ray received an Associate in Arts from Beckley College. While working at the Beckley Police Department, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Morris Harvey College in 1970 and a Master of Science in Industrial Relations from West Virginia University in 1974.
Always eager to learn something new, Ray became a private airplane pilot and taught several students at Mallory Airport in South Charleston. In addition, he was an accomplished woodworker and his home is furnished with many beautiful projects.
Ray is survived by his wife, Peggy; his only daughter, Cynthia Lynn Barnes and husband Bruce of Winfield; and his brother, Paul Sias of New Jersey.
The family has elected to hold a private ceremony, followed by cremation. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.