Barnabus Mann

BARNABUS LEE "BOBBY" MANN, 66 of St. Albans, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a retired Boilermaker out of Boilermakers Local 667.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Vincent Mann; brother, Gerald Mann and sister, Marie Boram.
Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Diana Mann of St. Albans; son, Justin Mann (Ashley) of St. Albans; grandchildren, Madyson Mann and Logan Mann of St. Albans; mother, Wanda Tinsley of St. Albans; brothers, Ralph Mann of South Charleston, Carlos Mann of Hurricane, and Eddie Lewis of St. Albans; sisters, Erma Clark of St. Albans, Elsie Johnson of Hurricane, Jeanie Scragg of St. Albans, Dreama Watson of Cross Lanes, Julie Lewis of St. Albans, Diana Inskeep of Michigan; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
In honoring Bobby's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. There will be a private memorial service at Mosteller Family Cemetery, Tornado at a later date.
You may visit Bobby's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Mann family.