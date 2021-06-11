BARRY BRIAN FULTON 87, of Madison, WV passed away on June 8, 2021, with his loving wife by his side.
Barry was born October 16, 1933 the only child of his parents Merton and Olga Fulton who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his son Chris and grandson Michael, his brothers-in-law Claude Roberts, George Hogan, and Gary Smith, his sisters-in-law Virginia Mae Harless and Brenda Kay Smith.
He is survived by his wife Jean, son David, grandson Brian, great grandchildren, Caden, Gavin, Miles Michael, and Piper Nichole, his sisters -in-law, Ann Roberts, Betty Jo Hogan, and Dottie Lou States, and brothers-in-law Doug Harless and Lewis States, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Barry was a faithful member of the Madison Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, an usher, and a Sunday School teacher. He was also an active lifetime member of the Madison VFW. After graduating from Marshall University, earning a master's degree, he taught school in Boone County. He also was a social worker for four years in the same county. Barry was a retired schoolteacher and belonged to the Boone County Association of Retired Employees. He also served as a councilman for the city of Madison.
Funeral Service will be at the Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV at 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 12 with Pastor Jim Butcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens at Low Gap Road, Madison with the Madison VFW honoring him for his military service in Korea and Rosewell, NM.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Donations may be made to the Madison Baptist Church food pantry in memory of Barry.
Special thanks to Donna, Pam, Shana, Gayle, and Lowell.