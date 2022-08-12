Barry Joe Pack Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARRY JOE PACK, 52, of South Charleston passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at home.Barry was a self-employed contractor.He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Pack and sister, Joy Pack.Barry is survived by his children, Madison and Owen Pack; mother, Ethel Pack; brothers, Mark (Frances), Kevin (Samantha); and several nieces and nephews.A private graveside service for immediate family was held at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Danny Huffman officiating.Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Bible Center Church, South Charleston with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating.Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Barry Joe Pack Charleston Christianity Memorial Service Madison Joy Pack Officiating Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Karen Elizabeth Delahoussaye Blank William David “Butch Jenkins Oma Zoe Ingram Doris Leah Bailey Dorothy Jean Sowards Blank Arlene Frances Neal C. H. “Sonny” McGill Amanda Gwen Dustin McClanahan Blank Barbara Ann Huffman Blank Joshua Jennings Grant Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it'