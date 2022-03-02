Barry Joe Pack Mar 2, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARRY JOE PACK, 52, of South Charleston passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at home.Barry was a self-employed contractor.He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Pack and sister, Joy Pack.Barry is survived by his children, Madison and Owen Pack; mother, Ethel Pack; brothers, Mark (Frances), Kevin (Samantha); and several nieces and nephews.A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Danny Huffman officiating.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barry Joe Pack Charleston Memorial Service Graveside Funeral Home Madison Joy Pack Recommended for you Local Spotlight Dennie Lee Hoffman Blank Brittany Jacaia Weldon John Patrick Carter Pierson Blank Carol Angela Johnson Larry A Rhodes Blank John Pierson Blank Terri Elizabeth Thaxton Sylvia Elaine Jarrett Smith Blank William Carroll Lovejoy Robert Clayton Elswick Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down