BARRY JOE PACK, 52, of South Charleston passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at home.

Barry was a self-employed contractor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Pack and sister, Joy Pack.

Barry is survived by his children, Madison and Owen Pack; mother, Ethel Pack; brothers, Mark (Frances), Kevin (Samantha); and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Danny Huffman officiating.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.

