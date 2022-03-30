BARRY LEE LANDERS, 70, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his home. Born October 31, 1951 in Charleston, West Virginia he was the son of the late Leolin Velber and Ethel Faye Taylor Landers.
He was a 1969 graduate of the St. Albans High School and later received his Bachelor of Engineering Technology from the Southern Tech Campus of Georgia Tech. Barry was a registered professional engineer and was retired from Reliance Electric Corporation. He attended the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Point Pleasant.
Surviving is his wife, Annette Margaret Bird Landers, whom he married June 16, 1972 in St. Albans, West Virginia, his daughter, Deborah Elisabeth Landers, of Point Pleasant, his son, Douglas Lee (Crystal) Landers, of Point Pleasant, his grandchildren, Joshua Lee Landers, Luke Caleb Landers, and Anna Faith Landers, his sister, Marilyn Faye Terry, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a niece, Kathleen Terry and a nephew, Edward Terry, both of Tuscaloosa and special friends, Fred and Nancy McDaniel.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Bud Clonch. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 in the Garden of the Last Supper chapel at the Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, West Virginia.