BASIL EUGENE (GENE) BOARD, 77, of Fairplain passed away at home on October 20, 2021 from Metastatic Colon Cancer. Basil was born May 17, 1944 to the Late Oris and Belma Board of Gay, WV.
Basil served with the US Army during the Vietnam War with the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment 173rd Airborne Brigade and was a Purple Heart recipient.
He was a long haul truck driver for over 40 years working for companies including Kanawha Valley Oil, BPB/Timber Trucking, Sidney Smith, Inc., New River Trucking and Liquid Transport. During his years at BPB/Timber Trucking, he taught his wife, Debbie, to drive tractor trailer on a HAZMAT Tanker. Basil and Debbie worked as a long haul team for 10 years at Timber Trucking, Sidney Smith, Inc., and Landstar. In 2005, Basil went back to driving solo for New River Trucking and Liquid Transport before retiring in 2019 after his cancer diagnosis.
Basil is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debbie Board of Fairplain and a daughter, Kara Board of Fairplain. Sons, Richard (Terri) Board of Leroy, WV, Todd (Christina) Knopp of Clover, SC, John (Cassandra) Smith of Greenville, SC and David (Clarissa) Smith of Humboldt, AZ; grandchildren include, Miranda Board of Chillicothe, OH, Braden Board of Leroy, WV, Jeremy Knopp of Lake Wylie, SC, Autumn Board of Spencer, WV, Kody Kerns of Leroy, WV, Meredith Carlson of Clover, SC, Rebecka Johnson of Fredonia, AZ, Colby and Brianna Smith of Humboldt, AZ; brother Tom (Kathy) Board of Gay, WV; sister Beverly Boggess of Parkersburg, WV and a bonus brother, Darrell Coon of Sandyville, WV; several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews survive Basil.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Allen Ray Board; grandson Tyler Smith; sisters Bertha Brotemarkle and Diana Torres; brother Bernard Board and his father-in-law, Carroll Coon.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Aaron Melhorn officiating. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call from 12pm until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.