Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Basil Eugene Workman
Buy Now
SYSTEM

BASIL EUGENE "B.J." WORKMAN II, 37 of Chesapeake passed away July 31, 2020 from injuries received in an automobile accident on Route 119 in Charleston.

He was a member of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees 271 and also worked for Sacred A/V Solutions.

He is survived by his Parents: Basil Eugene and Connie Ann Keith Workman of Chesapeake, Wife: BrittanyWorkman, Children: Mikayla, Brianna and Ryleigh Paige, Sister: Kimberly (Chuck Pauley) Workman, Nieces: Mackenzie, Katie and Brendalyn (Camery), Special Nephew: Eric Ware II, Aunt: Anna Workman Dorsey, Uncle: David Davis, Special Companion: Brittney Kirk and many friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday August 7, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. David Wolfe officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Per his wishes, he will be cremated after the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.