Basil Eugene Workman

BASIL EUGENE "B.J." WORKMAN II, 37 of Chesapeake passed away July 31, 2020 from injuries received in an automobile accident on Route 119 in Charleston.
He was a member of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees 271 and also worked for Sacred A/V Solutions.
He is survived by his Parents: Basil Eugene and Connie Ann Keith Workman of Chesapeake, Wife: BrittanyWorkman, Children: Mikayla, Brianna and Ryleigh Paige, Sister: Kimberly (Chuck Pauley) Workman, Nieces: Mackenzie, Katie and Brendalyn (Camery), Special Nephew: Eric Ware II, Aunt: Anna Workman Dorsey, Uncle: David Davis, Special Companion: Brittney Kirk and many friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday August 7, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. David Wolfe officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Per his wishes, he will be cremated after the service.
