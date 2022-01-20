BASIL NOAH ARTHUR 91, (the Unofficial "Mayor" of Dry Branch), of Charleston passed away January 18, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House following a short illness.
He was a retired millwright for the former Libby Owens Ford Glass Company and a proud Army veteran of the Korean War where he served with the 75th Field Artillery in North Korea. Basil was a loving family man, dedicated Christian, an ordained deacon, a member of Fair Haven Baptist Church and attended Dry Branch Community Church. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and in his spare time loved to build and fix things.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Doris 'Faye' Arthur; parents, Basil Shelby and Lily Freda Nelson Arthur; and brothers, Ralph, Lewis and Johnny Arthur.
Surviving are his daughters, Janet Farmer (Victor) of Madison, Carla Fleshman of Campbells Creek, Lena Arthur of Dry Branch; sister, Ruth Meadows of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Brittany Carowick (Joe), Molly Means, Zachary Steele, Brooke Fleshman; great grandson, Jaxson 'Jabbo' Steele; special ex-sons-in-law, John Steele and Rick Fleshman (Renee); special friends, Bobby Miller, Jason 'Iron Head' Miller; and very-very special caregiver, Malinda Gardner "Thank you for leaving your family to care for Basil". Also Thank you to his care givers Evelyn Minck and Amber Stephens.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastors Tim Martin, Randy Wilson, Ronnie Armstrong and Dana Clay officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross lanes. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.