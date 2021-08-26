Basil R. Sansom

BASIL RAY SANSOM, 75, of Sod, West Virginia, son of late Cephas and Hazel Sansom, was called home on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Basil was a retired coal miner and was a member of Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, in Alum Creek. He was a lifelong fan of Atlanta Braves baseball, enjoyed watching westerns with his family, and drinking coffee on his front porch.
In addition to his parents, Basil was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Sansom; brothers, Eugene and Wetzel Sansom.
Basil is survived by his sisters, Lorainne Chambers and Virginia Jones; children, Julie Barnett, Connie (Tony) McCullough, David (Missy) Sansom, and Jerry (Angela) Sansom. He is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew Barnett, Joshua (Haley) Barnett, Ashley (Kimberly) Briles, EJ Briles, Jessica Sansom, Jeremy Sansom, Andrew Sansom, and Christopher Sansom; numerous great - grandchildren; many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Basil was dearly loved by everyone who knew him.
Services will be at the Last Supper Mausoleum at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, on Friday, August 27, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Keith George officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Last Supper Mausoleum.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV