Beatrice B. Copen BEATRICE B. COPEN, 85, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She was a faithful member of Cross Lanes Baptist Church where she served on several committees. Beatrice was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, class of 1955. She attended West Virginia State College for two years. Beatrice was also a member of the Eastern Star, Dunbar Chapter #133 She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick C. And Beatrice G. Coiner, Sr.; brothers, Frederick C. Coiner, Jr., Bobby Lee Coiner and Charles P. Coiner; and her sister, Carolyn M. Coiner. Beatrice is survived by her husband of 61 years, James A. Copen of Cross Lanes; children, Kimberly Alvis of Charleston and Jay Copen of Callaway, MD; grandchildren, Rachel, Haley and Molly Copen of Callaway, MD and James, Robbie and Mary Huey of Decatur, GA. A celebration of her homecoming will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March15, at Cross Lanes Baptist Church with Pastor Seth Polk officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Cross Lanes Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the scholarships for the youth camp, Cross Lanes Baptist Church, Attention Brandon Carter, 108 Knollwood Drive, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net