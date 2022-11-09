Beatrice Fay Perry

BEATRICE "BEA" FAY PERRY 69, devoted mother and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Beatrice was born June 20, 1953, in Charleston, WV, to Patricia and Harold Pittman. She was a graduate of Charleston High School and worked as a Housekeeper for over 20 years before retiring in 2013.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Patricia Pittman, and siblings, Douglas Pittman, Shirley Pittman, Johnny Pittman, and Danny Pittman.
The two most important titles Beatrice held were Mother and Mawmaw. She loved more than anything spending time with her grandchildren, Eva and Zeke Lowe. She and her daughter, Kristin, were best friends and her bond with her granddaughter, Eva, was unparalleled. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking for others, listening to Donna Summer, and you knew not to dare turn the channel when Judge Judy was on the screen.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to her son-in-law, Brandon Lowe who was largely responsible for transporting her to chemotherapy treatments and doctor's appointments. The two shared a close relationship with mutual admiration.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Kristin Lowe, son-in-law, Brandon Lowe; sister, Joanne Javins (Jim); brother, Michael Pittman (Sheryl); sister-in-law, Sharon Pittman (Johnny); granddaughter, Eva Lowe; grandson, Zeke Lowe; nieces, Jennifer Bird, Melissa Pittman Hicks, Sarah Pittman, Andrea Javins; nephews, Scott Moreland, Shaun Moreland, and Michael "Mikey" Pittman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Robert O. Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Pittman Cemetery, Charleston.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311 or the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.