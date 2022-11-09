Thank you for Reading.

Beatrice Fay Perry
BEATRICE "BEA" FAY PERRY 69, devoted mother and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Beatrice was born June 20, 1953, in Charleston, WV, to Patricia and Harold Pittman. She was a graduate of Charleston High School and worked as a Housekeeper for over 20 years before retiring in 2013.

