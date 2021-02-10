Beatrice Gandy

BEATRICE "BEA" LOUISE GANDY (TAYLOR), 92, of Charleston went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2021 at the home of her son, Rick.
She was the daughter of Alfred G. Taylor and Rhoda Ethel Moffatt Taylor of Charleston.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Chet Gandy; and a son, Chuck Gandy.
She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, a homemaker, and a member of Community Chapel Church.
Beatrice is survived by three children and their families, Helen Smolder of Garrison Avenue, Rick Gandy (Barbara) of Rocky Fork, and Kenny Gandy (Ellen) of Nitro; five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Rev. Denver "Buck" Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon, Friday at the funeral home.
