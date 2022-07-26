Beatrice Geraldine Hall

BEATRICE GERALDINE "GERRI" HALL After nearly 102 years of an amazing life, Gerri Hall, good and faithful servant, was called home on Thursday, July 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Tipton, Indiana.
Gerri was born in Preston County, West Virginia on August 29, 1920 to Francis and Jessie (Liston) Ault. She grew up there with her brother, Bob and graduated from Kingwood High School in 1938. On May 10, 1946 she married the love of her life, Harry J. Hall.
Gerri worked as an Administrative Assistant at Westinghouse Corporation and for the WV State Police in Morgantown before taking leave when their only child, Nancy was born in 1953. She returned to her career in 1965 with the West Virginia State Health Department from which she retired in 1992.
Gerri is survived by her daughter Nancy Bolds and husband David of Tipton; granddaughters Kelly Horton of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Sara Pearce and husband Erik of Tipton. Great-grandchildren include Matthew Horton of Ellijay, Georgia, Zachary Horton and wife Carissa of Woodstock, Georgia, Drew, Eli and Adelyn Pearce of Tipton. Gerri was blessed to have four great-great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 27, at 2 p.m. at West Street Christian Church in Tipton with Rev. Ashley Sherard presiding. Visitation will begin at Noon until service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. A video recording of the service will be posted on line on Thursday at www.young-nichols.com under Gerri's obituary.
Memorial donations may be made to West Street Christian Church, 132 N. West Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072 or the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.
