Beatrice Geraldine Hall
BEATRICE GERALDINE "GERRI" HALL After nearly 102 years of an amazing life, Gerri Hall, good and faithful servant, was called home on Thursday, July 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Tipton, Indiana.

Gerri was born in Preston County, West Virginia on August 29, 1920 to Francis and Jessie (Liston) Ault. She grew up there with her brother, Bob and graduated from Kingwood High School in 1938. On May 10, 1946 she married the love of her life, Harry J. Hall.

