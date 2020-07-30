BEATRICE "JEAN" BUMGARDNER, 90, of Liberty, was carried away by angels to her Heavenly home July 28, 2020.
Born December 28, 1929, in Sissonville, she was preceded in passing by her mom and dad, Claude and Jessie Wilkinson Young; husband of 54 years, Milford Bumgardner; brothers, Frank, Sam and Donald Young; and sister, Elizabeth Young.
She is survived by sons Bobby L. Bumgardner (Donna), Timothy G. Bumgardner, daughter Jeannie R. Hicks (Jerry), all of Liberty; grandchildren, Jeremy Bumgardner (Sherry) of Flint, Texas, Nicholas M. Bumgardner (Emma) of Grafton, and Amber Persinger of Hurricane; and great-grandchildren, Kobe Gay, Canaan Griffith, and Adelyn Persinger.
Mom was a lifetime homemaker and caregiver for her family whom she loved dearly. They were her entire life. She never met a stranger that she could not engage in conversation in some way. She had a sweet, kind spirit. She was a member of Liberty Community Church where she had sung with the women's choral group "The Christianettes" for many years bringing joy to area churches with their ministry. She also sang for a time with her husband's country music band "The Liberty Mountaineers."
We want to share a Facebook post from her granddaughter, Amber, that we believe best captures our mom as good as anything else we could describe:
"If you never had the chance to meet my mamaw ... Jean Bumgardner ... then u may not understand any of this ... but there's so much that can be said about her that it doesn't seem fair for me not to make a post about such an amazing woman that I got to have as my mamaw. She was a hard worker! She was always doing something from cooking dinner ... to ironing curtains. She loved us at our best and at our worst ... no question. She would forgive and forget just to be able to keep loving u. She let me be a kid growing up. She let me be me. She let me make a mess and never asked me to clean it up. She never complained about doing anything for me or any of us. She stood up for me and took my side and showed me the true meaning of unconditional love. She never met a stranger ... she talked to everyone! She was really really funny! She told the best stories ... sang the best songs ... had the best sayings ... (don't sing at the table or your feeding the devil) When u think about your life ... your childhood ... I do not have one bad memory with my mamaw in it. There's so many things I could tell you that will always remind me of her ... big things and little things ... dove soap, mash potatoes, rice with sugar and milk, clothes hanging outside on the line, Ripley Walmart, Prell shampoo, the song Shep, white diamond perfume ... I mean the list just goes on ... My heart hurts ... I already miss her. I want to call her ... I want to take her to Ripley one more time and let her spend the day talking to whoever she wants. I wanna give her one more perm and listen to her tell me the same stories again ... but I can't and it is heart breaking to say the least. She will be missed but never ever will she be forgotten. Her love will always be in my heart for as long as I'm alive. I truly believe heaven has been waiting for the day to come when they got to open those gates for her! She was pure goodness! I love you so much mamaw! Thank you for always loving me ...
Love, Amber Dawn" Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Emma Chapel United Methodist Church, Liberty, with Pastor Leonard Kessell and Rev. Dr. Edward Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Emma Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
We would like to thank the wonderful staffs at both Encompass Health in Barboursville and Eastbrook Skilled Nursing Center in Charleston for giving mom or "Mrs. B" such compassionate and loving care throughout her stay at both facilities. They all describe her as the sweetest and nicest lady and seemed to have adopted her as their special patient.
