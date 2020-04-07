BEATRICE M. NASBY, 92, passed away April 5, 2020 at home in Mifflin, WV.
She was born September 25, 1927 the daughter of the late Ollie and Dovetta McComas. She was also preceded in death by her husband Calvin Nasby; sister Garnet Woosck; brothers, Ollie Jr. and Clyde McComas.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana (Jimmy) Stollings of Madison; grandchildren, Cindy (Mike) Loszlo and Jamie (Susan) Stollings; and great grandchildren, Sydney Stollings, Joshua (Casey) Goldsberry, and Jacob (Christie) Goldsberry.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Memory Gardens, Madison WV with Nathan Craddock officiating.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Nasby family.
