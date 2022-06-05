BEATRICE MAY "VALARIE" LILLY, age 89, of South Charleston, found peace on Sunday May 29, 2022 when she passed from this life after a short illness.
She was born in Wallasey, England on May 18, 1933 to the late William Mitchell and Miriam May Hodson Mitchell. Preceded in death by her husband William Terry Lilly; sister, Pat Arrowsmith; and three brothers, Billy Mitchell, Tony Mitchell and John Mitchell.
As a child raised in WWII England, Valarie learned not to take life for granted. Her curious nature and zest for life led her on many adventures, beginning with the choice to leave her beloved England and start a new journey in the United States with her husband of 64 years. In her younger days she was quite the bowler joining leagues with friends and spending many fun hours at Venture lanes. She was a voracious reader and loved tending to her garden, making her backyard a peaceful oasis for animals, friends, and family. During her lifetime she traveled to virtually every state in the union always open to new experiences. Her love of life was extended to others through her many charitable activities including, volunteering for the WV Commission on Aging "Granny Program" in her 70's, not as a granny, but to work with the older grannies. During her rich life she had many wonderful friends, some from her time working, some from her church, and most recently from her water walking group. She valued these friendships and her family above all else. Her spirit lives on in all of us that loved her.
Valarie is survived by two daughters, Susan Van Houten (Gary) of Seattle, WA and Carol Throckmorton (Jerry) of Elkview; two granddaughters, Claire Van Houten and Laura Van Houten; sisters, Frances Lavery and Martha Constable; brother, Peter Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Heart and Hand of South Charleston, 212 D St, Charleston, WV 25303.