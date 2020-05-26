BEATRICE VIRGINIA BAILES, 74, of Rainelle, formerly of Summersville, died Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Greenbrier Valley Medical at Fairlea.
She was the daughter of the late Burlie Thomas and Lahoma Rosalie Sexton Cheeks and was born at Charleston, June 11, 1945. Beatrice was a homemaker.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, G. Dale Bailes, and one sister, Betty Bryant.
Surviving: Companion, Roger Hicks; sisters, Brenda Perkins Gandee and Bessie Rice, both of Hurricane, Debbie Halstead of Ripley; brothers, Bronson Cheeks (Jessie) of Griffithsville, Jerry Cheeks (Angela) of Elkview, Curtis Cheeks (Joyce) of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin, with Pastor Gary Claypool officiating.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters funeralchapel@frontier.com