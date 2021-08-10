BELINDA JEAN "JEANNE" GAYNOR, age 71 of South Fork Road, Moorefield, WV, passed away Friday afternoon, August 6, 2021 at her residence with family at her side. Born on March 14, 1950 in Muncie, IN, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert Mac Waite and Gladys Lorraine LeMasters Waite. Her husband, Terry Grant Gaynor preceded her in death in July 2014. She was also preceded in death by two brothers.
Surviving are a son, Scott (Catherine) Conner of Hackettstown, NJ; five daughters, Teresa (Michael) Gaynor Rohrbaugh of Scherr, WV, Brandi Gaynor of Moorefield, WV, Kimberly (Guy) Gaynor of Scranton, PA, Sherri (Steve) Shumaker of Edenton, NC and Teresa (Leigh) Cliborne of Amelia, VA; three brothers, Ernest Waite of Sissonville, WV, Vernon Waite of Selma, NC and John Varney of Sissonville, WV; five sisters, Janet Thomas of Sissonville, WV, Ella Ratliff of Charleston, WV, Debra Gales of Wadestown, WV, Sara Burdette of Mink Shoals, WV and Kim Galusky of Morgantown, WV; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Jeanne enjoyed cooking and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Her many travels took her to New York City, to watch her favorite Yankees play, and to the beach to enjoy the sand, not so much the water. She enjoyed retail therapy, always looking for a bargain, and occasionally she didn't mind trying her luck with a slot machine. She was a member of Moorefield Chapter #102, Order of the Eastern Star.
Funeral Services will be conducted 8 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steven P. Snyder officiant. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of services at 8 p.m..
Due to the current COVID-19 recommendations, wearing of masks and social distancing by individuals unvaccinated is recommended.
Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Jeanne's Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com .