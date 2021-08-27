BELINDA K. HOAGLAND, Belinda K. Hoagland of Roanoke, Virginia, was born onMay 1, 1949, and passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Friendship HealthSouth Nursing Home. She had been in their care since July 2021. She hadvaliantly fought many health issues including surviving colon cancer in 1995.
She was a constant inspiration throughout to the many left tocherish her memory. She was the beloved wife of John Steven Hoagland (Hoag) for forty-two years having married on March 31, 1979. He remained a blessing to her throughout her long health battle. She was the loving and devoted mother of Lindsey Nicole Hoagland that predeceased her in 2009.
She was a dear and engaging friend to many, including longtime special friend, Joyce Smith, that she has entrusted to write her final words; Pastor Tony (Flip) Ward for their long-time bond and his spiritualguidance uplifting her on many-needed occasion; and Fred Iraggi from her husband's days at Midpoint. His kindness and willingness to help brought much comfort after they returned to Blue Ridge in 2015 from Douglassville, Pa. Inaddition, surviving are her sister-in-law, Debra Hoagland; brothers-in-law, Royand Bob Hoagland; cousin, Karen Thorn; and Rex and Janet Young.
Belinda and John followed behind their daughter in 2004 to the Philadelphia area after she graduated from UVA and continued her studies at Temple Law School, and beyond. We rejoice in knowing it was a glorious day whenshe returned home running a long side her Danes, in particular Moose, as sheembraced her daughter, her angel affectionately known to her and John as Lil'Bug.
She also rejoined others that went before her including her parents Reuben, and Evelyn Smallridge; her husband's parents, John and Margaret Hoagland; cousin, Bob Thorn; and a childhood friend, Stephanie Kettendorf, from her hometown of Charleston, W.Va.
Her early teaching career began after graduating WVU and Graduate school from VA Tech obtaining her master's degree in one year. She taught in Fairfax and later in Bedford County at Montvale and Stewartsville asa reading specialist. She also developed a small reading company offeringsummer programs to students struggling with certain literacy skills. Educationwas paramount to her; she transformed many of these children into motivatedindividuals with the skills they needed to succeed.
Later she became an expert witness for several attorneys inthe Virginia area. In this role, she was able to analyze and explaincomplicated material to a panel of jurist as it pertained to protectingchildren's rights for an equal education. She also gave speeches to Senate sub-committees about the Handicap Act and equality for all students, advocatingfor their rights. This act brought into law by Congress in 1975 required all public schools accepting federal funds to provide equal access to education for children with physical and mental disabilities.
Belinda was also a dedicated community volunteer being one ofthe event organizers for the annual Roanoke Festival in the Parks. During that six-year period in the 1980s, she was the chairman in sports which included thecrazy river race where teams of racers competed in homemade boats made strictly from recycled and reused materials.
Belinda's greatest joys in life were family and friend gatherings, traveling, decorating, and baking especially cookies during the holidays that she shared with everyone including her daughter's classmates at Northcross. She was in her glory when college football returned for the season. Her happiness was always in seeing others happy and especially in theachievements of their children.
The family suggests that contributions in Belinda's memory toyour local SPCA, or in memory of their daughter, Lindsey, to The Humane Society that supports both the protection of animals in the wild as well against trophy hunting, and animal testing. She and John were also active donors to The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.