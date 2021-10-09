Belva Jean Armstead Oct 9, 2021 58 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELVA JEAN ARMSTEAD, 89 of Charleston, WV, passed away, October 5, 2021. Full obituary will appear in Sunday's Gazette Mail. Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Armstead Family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jean Armstead Funeral Home Elk Obituary Charleston Mail Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Harold Parsons Gothard Blank Carl Franklin Mullins Lois Johnson Sisson Burk F. Bell Charles Lawrence Stalnaker Kenneth "Kenny" Sutton Mary Ann Price Blank Tony Edward George Curt Pettit Ron Pauley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 9, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health