BENJAMIN ALLAN DOSS 72 of Foster, WV passed away June 30, 2021 at Kanawha Hospice, CAMC Memorial, Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnie and Mamie White Doss. He was a retired chief electrician.
He is survived by his daughters, Bridget (Scott) Justice and Victoria Green both of Foster, WV; brother, David Doss and Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Scott (Keki) Justice,II, Alex Justice, and Kayla Dotson; great grandchildren, Raelynn and Tommy; a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Eddie Vickers officiating. Burial will follow in Doss Cemetery, Foster, WV
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
