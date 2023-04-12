BENJAMIN C. GREENE, 85, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023. Born on July 15, 1937 in Parkersburg, WV, he was the son of the late Carroll "Pete" and Margaret Tucker Greene. Benjamin graduated from Ripley High School with the class of 1955.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Holmes Greene.
He attended Glenville State College from 1955-1957 and then went on to receive a B.S. in Agriculture from West Virginia University. He was retired from the WV Coal Association. He was a partner of Greene Farms, LLC. Benjamin was Chairman of the WV Coal Association, president of the WV Mining & Reclamation Association, Deputy Director and Chief of the of the WV Reclamation Division for the WV Department of Natural Resources. He was a member of the Governor's Task Force on Mountain Mining Practices. He was selected as "Conservationalist of the Year" for the WV Wildlife Federation for the year 1990. He was a founding member of the American Society for Surface Mining & Reclamation, and founding member of the WV Surface Mine Drainage Task Force. He was inducted into the WV Coal Hall of Fame at WVU in 2000.
Benjamin is survived by his sons, Benjamin C. Greene II of Sissonville and Russell (Kelly) Holmes Greene of Sissonville; grandchildren Brittani Carol Greene, Caylee Abigail Greene, Benjamin Carroll Greene III, Sydney Breann Greene and Kaylin Faith Greene; sister, Ann (Steve) Greene Parsons of Kenna, WV; niece, Amber Bramlee and caregiver, Courtney Banks of Sissonville.
A Graveside service will be held privately for the family at Fairplain Cemetery in Ripley.
A Celebration of Ben's life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Road, Kenna, WV.
Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville is serving the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.longfisherfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Greene Center, P.O. Box 72, Kenna, WV 25248.