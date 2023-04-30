Benjamin F. Maynor Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BENJAMIN F. MAYNOR, 84, of Summersville, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, WV. Cooke Funeral Home is serving the Maynor family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mildred Virginia Breedlove Alma Jean Rice Robert L. “Bob” Suttles Phillip Jones Edward Waters Patrick “Pat” Tucker Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Harry A. Edwards Audra Mae Canterbury Irene Craddock Thomasson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV top story Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail