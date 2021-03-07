BENJAMIN FRANKLIN ARTHUR or "BEN", age 85, of Cannelton, Fayette County, West Virginia went to be with the Lord at his daughter's home in Cypress, Texas on March 02, 2021. He was born December 23, 1935 and was the son of the late William Patrick and Virgie Mae Aldridge Arthur.
Left to cherish and honor his memory is his wife, Janice Delores Hoffman Arthur of 59 years. He leaves behind his daughter, Sherri Arthur (Terry) Willis of Cannelton and her children Megan (Justin), Mackenzie, Matthew, Morgan, Maxwell, Michael, Mollie, Madison, Mitchell, and Micah, and his son Stacey Ray (Lisa) Arthur and his children Austin, Noah, Titan, and Brayden. Missing him will also be his two great grandbabies Blake and Dawson whom he loved dearly. Surviving is his brothers Patrick (Sharon) of Falls View, Terry (Archie) of Boomer, and Jim of Lost Creek, and preceding him are his brothers William (Patricia), Larry, and Richard Arthur, as well as numerous aunts and uncles. Ben also leaves behind one aunt and numerous nephews and nieces, and their children, all whom he treasured dearly.
Ben was born and raised in Cannelton, West Virginia. He was in Boy Scout Troop 67 where he would later attain the rank of Eagle Scout. This was the highlight of his youth. Ben later became a member of Carbondale Baptist Church where he helped teach the youth groups and serve as their baseball and basketball coach. He would take the teams to many churches to play ball where they would have fellowship with many other children. He also helped with teaching Sunday School classes, volunteered in Vacation Bible School, and was a deacon for the church. Ben also sang in the adult choir, something he loved to do and would proceed to do in his local nursing home as he got older. Ben graduated from Montgomery High School in 1953 at the age of 17. Right after high school, he got a job working in Smithers for Gene Cart at a garage. He then worked at the Cannelton Coal and Coke Company store where he would run the gas station. After that, in 1960, he started out as a general laborer of Cannelton Industries, Inc. where he would work until he retired as a tipple operator in 1996. He was a member of the local union 8843. After retiring, Ben spent and enjoyed most of his days with his 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. One thing he loved doing was coaching his granddaughter Megan's little league softball team. He also loved attending his other grandchildren's sports games and events both during and after his coaching years. Ben was dearly loved by his community and got along with everyone he met. He was a devoted Christian husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and son. He was truly a blessing from God.
Viewing will be held from 11 to 12 p.m., and the funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, March 09, 2021 at Carbondale Baptist Church with Pastor Jeffery Floyd officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to follow the CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice six feet of social distancing.
The services will be available to watch on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Carbondale Baptist Church at P.O. Box 11, Cannelton, West Virginia 25036. Friends may call from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com