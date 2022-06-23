Benjamin Franklin Mallory Jr.

BENJAMIN (BEN) FRANKLIN MALLORY, JR. was born March 5, 1931 to Ben and Mary Mallory. He graduated from South Charleston High School where he played football for the Black Eagles. He turned down scholarships so he could pursue the trucking business and marry the woman of his dreams - Jo Ann Richards. He met her at a small store next to the high school and told his friend that he was going to marry her someday.
Ben entered the Marine Corps where he developed mechanical skills, working on and repairing cranes.
While in the Marines, he developed his love for flying and took lessons in the town of New Bern, NC. His first job in aviation was for C&P Telephone Company. He then started his own business, Mallory's Garage, as a mechanic.
He inherited the mountain behind the garage which allowed him to pursue his true dream of building an airport and flying. The Marine Corps as well as many companies and individuals contributed with the building of the airport.
Ben received many awards and accolades over the years but he considered his family to be his biggest joy.
Ben was preceded in death by his eldest son Michael and Michael's wife Sandy.
He is survived by his wife Jo of 72 years, his children Rick (Kim) Mallory of South Charleston, WV, Kimberly (Scott) Bodolosky of Evans, GA, and Craig (Keli) Mallory of South Charleston, WV. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.
He entered into rest June 19, 2022 and is awaiting the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Mallory Airport.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.