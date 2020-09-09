Essential reporting in volatile times.

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN MULLINS, 68, of Harts, WV departed this life on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. surrounded by his loving family. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.