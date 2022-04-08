BENJAMIN HOWARD CHANCEY, 37, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Ripley, WV, passed away April 6, 2022 in Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, following a brief illness. He was born June 14, 1984, in Charleston, WV, a son of Michael Howard and Lynne (Wisard) Chancey of Ranson, WV.
He was a graduate of Ripley High School and West Virginia University with a degree in biology. He was a former English teacher in Japan and a current Pharmacy Tech for C.V.S Pharmacy. He enjoyed video games, Japanese culture, fencing, rowing, J.R.R. Tolkien and Manga books. He was Church of Christ by faith.
Survivors, in addition to his parents; include his brother, Andrew M. Chancey of Morgantown; sisters, Sarah (Tony) Boggs of Murraysville, WV and Hannah Jones of Purcellville, VA; nephew, Henry Jones; nieces, Sophia Jones, Paige Swisher and Breana (Dylan) Hall; great nephew, Eliah Hall; girlfriend, Amber Jones of Palestine, WV.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday ~ April 9, 2022 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249 Columbia Falls, M.E. 04623 or The Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs, 214 Mountainlair P.O. Box 6898 Morgantown, WV 26506. Donate online at veterans@mail.wvu. edu