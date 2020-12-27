BENJAMIN NEAL ADKINS, 34, died unexpectedly November 23, 2020 in Charleston, SC. Final autopsy is pending.
He is survived by parents Richard W. and Barbara A. (Holdren) Adkins of Charleston, WV; brother Brian F. Adkins of Pittsburg, PA; grandmother Charlotte A. (Clower) Adkins of Charleston, WV; aunts and uncles Debbie L. (Gore) and Paul F. Adkins, Jr. of Charleston, WV, Marilyn E. (Adkins) and Michael C. McGuffin of Charleston, WV and Michelle L. (Bowne) and Samuel H. Holdren, Jr. of Winfield, WV, as well as many cousins.
He was predeceased by grandparents Paul F. Adkins, Sr. Of Charleston, WV and Eileen (Neal) and Samuel H. Holdren, Sr. of Hurricane, WV.
Ben was born and raised in Charleston, WV and attended Holz Elementary, John Adams Middle, and George Washington High School. Following graduation from GWHS in 2005, he attended WVU on a Promise Scholarship, earning a BS in Exercise Physiology in 2009 and a Doctorate in Physical Therapy in 2012. He was a skilled Physical Therapist, treating patients in West Virginia, Virginia, and South Carolina. In 2013, he travelled to Bolivia on a medical missionary trip to treat children in the mountains above Le Paz. He loved his patients and they loved him.
Always active, he participated in soccer, baseball, football, and basketball as a youth. He particularly enjoyed playing AAU basketball with the West Virginia Wildcats in local, regional, and national tournaments. In school sports, he concentrated on basketball and football, becoming GWHS's first four-year starter in boys basketball, earning first-team All State honors his senior year, scoring over 1,000 points and grabbing 1,000 rebounds for his career, and having a banner raised in his name in the GWHS gymnasium. He was also a second-team All State honoree in football his senior year.
As an adult, Ben continued his active life camping, hiking, snowboarding, power lifting, sky and scuba diving, running, and playing recreation league sports. Ben had an easy laugh, enjoyed telling stories, debating current events, and was happiest spending time with family and friends. His family is endlessly proud of the man he became. He loved his family and his family loved him.
Ben was cremated in Charleston, SC. Due to the ongoing pandemic, no funeral/ memorial service is scheduled at this time. In light of his love of children, the family recommends any contributions in his memory be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital.