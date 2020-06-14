BENNIE HAZE COGAR, age 82, of Mt. Lookout, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 25, 1937, in Webster Springs, son of the late Ora Cogar and Lenora Carter Cogar. He was raised by his grandparents, Ben and Nora Cogar. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Jane Cogar, and his two cousins, who were more like brothers, Waymon Cogar and Bernard "Dink" Cogar.
Bennie is survived by his wife, Faye Cogar; three children, Bennie D. (Tina) Cogar, Brenda (Rick) Knight and Mary (Jeff) Furr; six grandchildren, Crystal Knight-McIe, Rikki Knight-Westfall, Brittany Cogar, Lesley Cogar, Tyler Furr and Ryan Furr; six great - grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Dee) Fisher; and many nieces and nephews.
Bennie retired from Terry Eagle Coal Company and was an avid fisherman and hunter. Up until the time of his death, he was the only living participant of the first Webster County Woodchopper's Festival. He participated in Chopping contests for many years and won Championships in both chainsaw and two-man crosscut. However, his real love was spending time with his family and many friends.
A service will be held Tuesday, June 16, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home in Webster Springs, beginning with a viewing at 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at WV Memorial Gardens in Calvin.
