BENNIE LEE SAVILLA II born June 5th, 1975 passed into Heaven on February 8th 2021.
Ben was preceded in death by his father Bennie Lee Savilla in 2008. Grandparents Garland Savilla and Ruth (Rigney) Savilla Townsend, Raymond (Red) Dodson and Dolly (Priddy) Dodson Kinnaird.
Ben is survived by his mother Kathy R. Dodson Savilla, ex-wife Julie Scott Savilla and daughters Kamryn and Ahnalise Savilla. Sister Paula Savilla Gilman Schaffrath of Nashville, TN, Brothers Brad Savilla of South Charleston and Brian (Courtney) Savilla of Columbia, MO. Much loved Nephews Noah and Samuel Savilla. Loving God Parents Allen A. "Joe" Savilla and Becky (Savilla) Stofflet. Many Aunts, Uncles, and MANY cousins!
Ben graduated from Poca High School and attended Marshall University.
Due to COVID-19 a graveside service will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV with Father Chapin officiating. Social distancing and face coverings are required at the service.
Our family would like to Thank the Open Heart Recovery Unit/OHRU for all the work, love, time and support they gave to Ben and our family over his time at CAMC Memorial. I personally couldn't have made it without them!!! Christie Frame (my step daughter to be) even worked her off days to be with and help Ben! She's my own personal Angel!
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Ben's family and you may send e-mail condolences via www.cookefuneralhome.com