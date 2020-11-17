BENNY ERIC VANCE, 61, of Bim went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2020.
He was born on March 23, 1959 to Dexter and Helen Vance of Bim. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Connie of Bim; and his mother-in-law Jenny White, also of Bim.
Benny is survived by his loving wife Beverly whom he married on June 25, 1983; sons, Brent (Jackie) of Bim, Jordan of Bim, and Dusty (Kelli) of Bim; and brother, Timmy of Bob White. Also left to cherish the memories of their papaw are Benny's two grandchildren, Blake and Lily, who loved and admired him beyond measure.
Benny was a retired coal miner with over 30 years of service, many of those for Long Branch Energy. He was a member of UMWA. After retirement he spent most days doing the little things that made him the best husband, dad, and papaw that anyone could every ask for. He spent his life here taking care of the ones he loved, and we will be forever grateful.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Scott Elswick officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Rd., Madison.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
