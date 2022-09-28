BENNY FRANK STRICKER, 92, of Chelyan went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2022.
Benny enjoyed traveling and getting frozen custard anywhere he could. He served in the United States National Guard in the 1950's. Benny loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Slaughter Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Lena Lucille Stricker Anderson, second wife Hattie Eloise Stricker, third wife; Guineth Lula Stricker, and brother; Raymond Stricker.
He is survived by his children; Marilyn Marchal, Rosemary (Tom) Seabolt, Michael(Myong) Stricker, stepchildren, Kay Estep, Randy (Cheryl) Estep, Loralie (Chuck) Huffman, Diana Diegert, Susan (Frank) Adkins, brothers; Philip Stricker, Charlie Stricker, and Will Stricker. 23 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, and 24 great great grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor John Hudson and Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial will be the Haid Stricker Cemetery, Clendenin.
Visitation will be 12 - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank his grandson, Randy and Julie Osborne for the care and love they gave Benny.