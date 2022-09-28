Thank you for Reading.

BENNY FRANK STRICKER, 92, of Chelyan went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2022.

Benny enjoyed traveling and getting frozen custard anywhere he could. He served in the United States National Guard in the 1950's. Benny loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Slaughter Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

