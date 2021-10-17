BENNY HAYNES, loving husband and father, peacefully passed from this life into the glorious full presence of our Lord and Savior on the ninth day of October, 2021. He was 81 years old at the time of his passing. He was born on the sixteenth day of February, 1940, in Nicholas County, WV, to Lester and Winona Haynes. A 1958 graduate of Rupert High School, he went on to serve his country in the United States Army as a mortician while stationed overseas in Germany. In 1965 he married Macel Nutter, and together they raised one son and two daughters. He retired from Plantation Pipeline Company in Collins, MS, as an area manager after 33 years of faithful service. He was an avid golfer early in life and later focused his free time on family, hunting and fishing, or any other endeavor that allowed him to enjoy the outdoors. He attended worship service at Coal Mountain Baptist Church in Cumming, GA.
He leaves behind his wife Macel of Cumming, GA, son Jeff Haynes (Kim) of Cumming, GA, daughter Pam Trigg (Shannon) of Cumming, GA, and daughter Bev Polk (Steve) of Hattiesburg, MS. He is survived by his brother Jim Haynes (Mary) of Summersville, WV, sister Betty Napier of Proctorville, OH, sister Gerry Grizzell (Marshal) of Summersville, WV, and sister Dreama Hellems (Glenn) of Summersville, WV. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Kaitlyn Haynes, Kathryn Haynes, John Haynes, Bryson Trigg, Lauren Snowden, Jackson Haynes, Kaleigh Polk, Ashley Polk, and Joci Trigg as well as a host of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a baby brother, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Keith and Willie Nutter, three brothers-in-law, Bill Napier, Allen Nutter and Gary Nutter, two sisters-in-law, Margie Nutter and Jenny Stephens, as well as six nephews: Gary Allen Nutter, Charles Napier, Billy Napier, Todd Nutter, Craig Grizzell and Dylan Brown.
The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life that will be observed on the 23rd of October at Summersville Baptist Church in Summersville WV. Visitation will be at 10 am with a memorial service to follow at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Donations can be made online at act.alz.org or by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601
The family also wishes to express special gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Inspired Living and Addington Place in Alpharetta GA for the love shown and exceptional care given to Benny in his final days.