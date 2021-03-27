BENNY LEE EDWARDS, II, 35 of Marmet died March 24, 2021. He was born in Beckley on February 20, 1986 to the late David A. Edwards, Sr., and Geneva Batteron Edwards.
He is survived by his brother; David Edwards, Jr. (Rachel) of Montgomery, sister; Holly Lykins (Carl) of Gauley Bridge, partner; Chris Martin of Marmet.
Service will be at 6 p.m., on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Friends may call from 5 p.m., till the time of service at the funeral home.
