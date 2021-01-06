BENNY SMITH KNIGHT, age 80 of Clendenin, WV joined his grandson Braxton in Heaven on Sunday January 3,2021. Benny graduated from Spencer High School, where he excelled in football and track. He retired fromWarden's Kitchen Gallery, enjoyed his part time job at Advance Auto and served as a consultant for KnightHorstShredding, taking tremendous pride in the company's success. He was a longtime member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
Throughout his life, Benny never met a stranger and made lifelong friends along the way. He possessed a caring and generous heart, willing to help anyone. Benny was so proud of his family: his adoring wife and precious children and grandchildren. There was nothing more important to him than his family. Benny instilled hard work and commitment while raising Brent and Stacie, teaching them above all else to "just do the right thing". He took pride in everything he did and made sure that it was done well. Benny was always looking at family pictures on his iphone and enjoyed decades of family vacations to the beach.
Nothing pleased him more than enjoying the fresh air and beautiful scenery of his beloved farm in Amma, WV. He was a spirited Mountaineer sports fan cheering loudly "Let's Go 'Eers". Gerry's cooking was the way to his heart, always boasting about his wife's skills in the kitchen. We marveled at how much pie, ice cream and whipped cream Benny could fit into a dessert bowl, always finishing every bite! He so enjoyed his coffee and breakfast mornings to gather and chat it up with his friends.
He was preceeded in death by parents Bob L. and Berlin Squires Knight, grandparents, Okey K. and Bonnie "Maw" Squires and grandson, Braxton Knight. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 57 years Geraldine "Gerry" Holbert Knight of Clendenin, WV; loving father to son Brent Knight and wife Michele of Brentwood, TN, daughter Stacie Knight Wilford and husband Bill of Nashville, TN and grandchildren Brittany, Greenlee and Vance.
The immediate family will have a private graveside service at the Knight Cemetery with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. There will be no visitation or service because of Covid protocols. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to please send tax deductible donations to the Jason Foundation for youth suicide prevention in honor of Benny's grandson, Braxton Knight. To donate visit jasonfoundation.com or contact@jasonfoundation.com, 18 Volunteer Dr., Hendersonville, TN, 37075. Ph 888-881-2323