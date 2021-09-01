BERNADEEN GRACE WOODS, 79, of Belle, went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2021 with her family by her side.
Grace was a homemaker who enjoyed keeping their home spotless, mowing grass, and helping her neighbors. She never met a stranger that she wouldn't end up becoming friends with. She is a member of Farrar Memorial Baptist Church in Rand and attended Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church on Campbells Creek.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 52 years, Charles C. Woods and her parents, Roy James and Lula Mae (Parsons) Bower; her brothers, Verdon, Herman and Orval "Country" Bower and sister, Catherine Hall.
Surviving are her daughter, Sherry (Troy) Finlen and son, Michael (Stephanie) Woods, both of Belle; a proud grandmother to Caleb, Jared and Gavin Woods; her brother, Roy D. Bower of Malaysia, and sister, Hettie Abston of Elkview. She always had a special place in her heart for her grand fur-babies that she leaves behind and was a matriarch of the neighborhood dogs.
The family wishes to extend the utmost appreciation to the wonderful staff at Clark's Christian Care (past and present) of East Bank and the wonderful staff and nurses at Hubbard Hospice House West. Everyone that was involved in mom's care we are truly and humbly grateful.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Friends and Family may visit from 10 - 12 p.m., prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests those that wish to attend to please wear a mask.